Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

MOSI Announces second "Night at the Museum" Art Festival

items.[0].videoTitle
MOSI Night at the Museum
Posted at 10:50 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 10:50:27-04

Tampa’s Museum of Science & Industry (MOSI) has announced the public is invited to enjoy their second art exhibition dedicated to showcasing and supporting over a dozen local artists. All of the artwork displayed will be for sale in the gallery and the public is invited to enjoy the exhibit, billed as a fun Summer Night at the Museum festival. Guests will find an eclectic mix of entertainment including a Poetry Vending Machine.

Tickets are available for a price of $25 per person for the Saturday, July 24, 2021 inside event from 6 to 9 pm. The MOSI Night at the Museum Art Show is family-friendly and ongoing collaboration between MOSI and TT Art Collective.

Guests must book tickets in advance with this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-night-at-the-museum-art-show-tickets-158890811695

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com