MOSI Announces second "Night at the Museum" Art Festival

Tampa’s Museum of Science & Industry (MOSI) has announced the public is invited to enjoy their second art exhibition dedicated to showcasing and supporting over a dozen local artists. All of the artwork displayed will be for sale in the gallery and the public is invited to enjoy the exhibit, billed as a fun Summer Night at the Museum festival. Guests will find an eclectic mix of entertainment including a Poetry Vending Machine.

Tickets are available for a price of $25 per person for the Saturday, July 24, 2021 inside event from 6 to 9 pm. The MOSI Night at the Museum Art Show is family-friendly and ongoing collaboration between MOSI and TT Art Collective.

Guests must book tickets in advance with this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-night-at-the-museum-art-show-tickets-158890811695