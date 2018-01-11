MORE HEALTH Tips To Prevent Flu

MORE HEALTH teaches personal hygiene to students across the Bay to help them stay healthy, safe and strong!

Here is what we all need to know during Flu Season:

Common Symptoms include fever and chills, cough, sore throat, stuffy/runny nose, muscle and body ache, headache fatigue. Experts believe that the virus spreads through talking, sneezing, coughing. If you have these symptoms, don't go to work, school, sports activities, shopping stay home!

Practice good hygiene, keeping nails short, washing hands and finger nails often with warm water and soap. Drying hands all the way. Wash before eating, using the restroom,

shopping.

Do not share drinks and with kids drinks, use cups that have a cover on the lid so the straw is not exposed.

Paper towel roll in the bathroom at home to not spread germs when drying hands. Or use own hand towel.

Keep a healthy diet and stay hydrated to staywell.

If you are sick, drink plenty of fluids and eat nutritious foods.

Rest to prevent sickness and if you are sick, sleeping and resting will help you recover

faster. Remember if you are taking fever reducers and it is not helping to reduce your fever, go to the Doctor.

Click here for more information.