'Moonage Daydream' Illuminates the Life and Genius of David Bowie

'Moonage Daydream' is a new film, illuminating the life and genius of David Bowie -- now playing in theaters across the country. We speak with director Brett Morgen about what you can expect.
Posted at 8:49 AM, Sep 19, 2022
The film "Moonage Daydream" is illuminating the life and genius of David Bowie, one of the most prolific and influential artists of our time.

Told through sublime, kaleidoscopic, never-before-seen footage, performances, and music, the feature-length experiential cinematic odyssey explores David Bowie’s creative, musical, and spiritual journey.

The film is guided by David Bowie’s own narration and is the first officially sanctioned film on the artist.

It's now playing in theaters across Tampa Bay. To find a showtime near you, head to MoonageDaydream.film.

