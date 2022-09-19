'Moonage Daydream' Illuminates the Life and Genius of David Bowie

The film "Moonage Daydream" is illuminating the life and genius of David Bowie, one of the most prolific and influential artists of our time.

Told through sublime, kaleidoscopic, never-before-seen footage, performances, and music, the feature-length experiential cinematic odyssey explores David Bowie’s creative, musical, and spiritual journey.

The film is guided by David Bowie’s own narration and is the first officially sanctioned film on the artist.

It's now playing in theaters across Tampa Bay. To find a showtime near you, head to MoonageDaydream.film.