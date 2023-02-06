Watch Now
Monticciolo Dentistry Offering Free Dental Care to Those in Need This Week

Monticciolo Dentistry is offering free dental care to those in need. This is their 21st Annual Dentistry from the Heart event, happening February 10.
Posted at 10:49 AM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 10:49:03-05

Monticciolo Dentistry is offering free dental care to those in need this week. This is their 21st Annual Dentistry from the Heart event!

It starts at 6:45am on Friday, February 10 with a short opening ceremony, then they will start seeing patients at 7am and will see as many as they can until 4:30pm.

Patients have the choice of receiving a free extraction, free cleaning, or free filling. Patients are seen on a first-come, first-serve basis. Patients must be 18+.

The Dentistry from the Heart event will take place at Monticciolo Dentistry's office in New Port Richey at 5139 Little Road.

For more information, visit DentistryFromTheHeart.org or call 813-DENTIST.

