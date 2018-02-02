Monster Jam Feb. 2018

Monster Jam® is adrenaline-charged family entertainment providing jaw-dropping displays and gravity-defying feats that promises to always leave fans entertained. Monster Jam events feature some of the most recognizable trucks in the world including Grave Digger®, Max-D, El Toro Loco® and many more. Our world-class drivers push these perfectly engineered Monster Jam trucks to their limits in Freestyle, 2-Wheel Skills, and Racing competitions that will put families on the edge of their seats and leave them craving more of this unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable event!

www.monsterjam.com