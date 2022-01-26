Monster Jam Driver Adam Anderson

The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Tampa for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Raymond James Stadium on February 5 – 6, 2022.

Monster Jam®, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Ahead of the event, Adam Anderson, driver of Grave Digger, spoke with the Morning Blend about growing up in the sport, his next championship goal, and what fans can expect at Raymond James Stadium. Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills, and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.

Tampa fans will witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts, and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Tickets for February 5-6 action are available on www.ticketmaster.com and start at only $20.

Grave Digger Driver, Adam Anderson, is a five-time Monster Jam World Finals Champion, earning nods in racing (2013, 2014, 2018) and Freestyle (2008 and 2016). He was only 22 when he won his first Monster Jam. Having won at such a young age and being faced with the question of what next, Adam's only goal was to become a champion multiple times over.

Grave Digger celebrates its 40th Anniversary this year. Dennis Anderson came up with the concept for Grave Digger back in 1981. Originally built out of an old 1951 Chevy Panel Wagon and parts that he scrounged from junkyards, Grave Digger as of today has grown by leaps and bounds. Grave Digger is one of the most decorated Monster Jam trucks in the world.

