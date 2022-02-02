Monster Jam celebrates its 35th Anniversary

Monster Jam is celebrating its 35th Anniversary as it roars back into Tampa's Raymond James Stadium this Saturday and Sunday. Tampa fans will witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills and Racing competitions. The Stadium Series Red Champion will receive a highly coveted automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals® to compete for the title of World Champion. The 2022 Monster Jam World Finals will be held in Orlando on May 21 and 22.

Before each event, fans have a chance to see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun at the Monster Jam Pit Party. This unique experience is the only place that allows people to get up-close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition.

Tickets will be available for purchase online at www.ticketmaster.com or visit MonsterJam.com for more information.