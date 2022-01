This. Is. Monster Jam™! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Tampa for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Raymond James Stadium on February 5 – 6, 2022. Monster Jam®, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill.

Tickets are available on www.ticketmaster.com and start at just $20!