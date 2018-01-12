Monster Jam 2018

Monster Jam- Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

Jan 13, 2018 - Jan 13, 2018

Featuring: Black Pearl driven by Cole Venard, Bounty Hunter driven by Jimmy Creten, El Toro Loco driven by Chuck Werner, Grave Digger driven by Charlie Pauken, Max-D driven by Tom Meents, Monster Mutt Dalmatian driven by Candice Jolly, Over Bored driven by Jamey Garner, Pirate's Curse driven by Cory Rummell, Scarlet Bandit driven by Dawn Creten, Scooby-Doo driven by John Gordon, Team Hot Wheels driven by Scott Buetow, Time Flys driven by Kelvin Ramer, Wild Flower driven by Rosalee Ramer, Zombie driven by Colt Stephens

For more info, go here: https://www.monsterjam.com/en-US/events/tampa-fl-0

Unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable, Monster Jam takes center stage in the world’s most iconic venues, sporting meticulously manicured dirt tracks created with the sole purpose of pushing these perfectly engineered, larger-than-life trucks to the limit.

Monster Jam is one of the only sports where male and female world-class drivers, some generational rivals, are equals competing for the same championship on the same track. Following racing, new in 2018 across all Monster Jam events, fans in every city will have the chance to vote for the truck winner in the two-wheel and freestyle competitions by real-time, in-stadium fan voting on their smartphones.

New in 2018 for stadium events only is a Pit Party Early Access Pass available for purchase with an event ticket. for Saturday Pit Parties The upgraded pass provides early entry in to the Pit Party from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. and the opportunity to get up close and personal to the Monster Jam trucks and drivers. It also will serve as a regular Pit Party pass from 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. with the general public. Monster Jam drivers are only in the Pit Party signing autographs until 5 p.m.