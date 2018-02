Monster Energy Supercross, the most competitive off-road motorcycle racing championship in the world, returns to Tampa this Saturday, Feb. 24, for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Monster Energy Supercross

Saturday, February 24, 2018

Raymond James Stadium



Pit party is 12-6 p.m., Pit party passes are $10 or get into the Pit Party for free

by bringing an empty Monster Energy can for recycling.

Main event starts at 6:30 p.m., Tickets for the main event start at $15.



For more information, visit www.supercrosslive.com.