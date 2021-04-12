Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Money Monday with Finley Alexander Wealth Management

Money Monday with Finley Alexander
Posted at 9:26 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 09:26:37-04

Kyle Winkfield, President of Finley Alexander Wealth Management, is a breath of fresh air to the financial industry, empowering clients and public audiences through education and straight-forward concepts. Personal finance is a topic that unnerves many Americans and the barrage of industry jargon and fast talk leaves most uncertain about what is best for them and their families. Kyle breaks it down so it's not an intimidating process.

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

