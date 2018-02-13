Money Management and Rocky Relationships

Money and relationships often mix like oil and water or sometimes, gasoline and a match! When partners can’t agree on spending priorities, like what’s essential and what’s not, it often leads to added stress.

In a new survey from SunTrust, finances tied with annoying habits as major contributors of stress in relationships. Twenty-eight percent of respondents said that their partner is spending too much money while only 13 percent said they were the ones spending too much. One in seven people have even ended a relationship over money.

