Mom Hint Tips: Clean and Organize Your Home

It’s that time of year! We want to refresh and reset our home and quite often, we never know where to begin! Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today with some smart ideas to help you easily get your home in order!

Make your fridge clean & organized

Bed, Bath & Beyond

OXO Good Grips® Smart Seal 12-Piece Container Set in Clear/Blue - $30.99

iDesign® Fridge Binz™ 12-Inch x 15-Inch Divided Deep Tray - $19.99

Squared Away™ Stackable 8-Inch x 15-Inch Refrigerator Bin - $15.00

Squared Away™ Chalkboard Labels (Set of 36) - $10.00

Squared Away™ Divided Cabinet Turntable - $25.00

Squared Away™ Cabinet Turntable - $20.00

Squared Away™ Plastic Egg Bin - $15.00

Squared Away™ Plastic Condiment Caddy- $10.00

Squared Away™ Refrigerator Labels (Set of 36) - $10.00

· Bed Bath & Beyond has a wide array of products available that make cleaning, organization, and decluttering much easier, including must-haves for your kitchen and fridge.

· Bed Bath & Beyond’s Squared Away brand is a line of storage, organization, and laundry care products for any home, apartment, or dorm room. The collection of items is smartly designed to help customers "Home, Happier" by keeping their living spaces clean, organized, and highly functional.

Website: https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/

Clean air in your home

Dyson

Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde - $899

· The Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde is the first purifying humidifying fan that senses and destroys potentially harmful formaldehyde in your home.

· The machine features full-machine H13 HEPA filtration, hygienic humidification and Air Multiplier technology for whole-room purification in an all-in-one machine.

Website: www.dyson.com/air-treatment/air-purifier-humidifiers

Get your family organized with household storage

DesignStyles

Becki Owens Set of 3 Oval Woven Baskets with Metal Frame - $64.99

Becki Owens Woven Seagrass Magazine Holder - $34.99

Becki Owens Metal and Leather Desk Organizer - $29.99

Becki Owens Wooden 4-Drawer Desktop Organizer - $39.99

Becki Owens 3 Compartment Organizer - $21.99

· Was getting more organized on your list of 2022 resolutions? If so, check out the Becki Owens collection from DesignStyles.

· This on-trend and current collection offers a variety of home and office organization items that are designed to help you keep your style while stowing your stuff!

· From contemporary metal and leather looks to seagrass baskets and wooden desk organizers, the Becki Owens collection from DesignStyles has a container that will help you and your family meet your organization goals.

Website: www.shopdesignstyles.com

Don’t Get Overwhelmed – Focus on small areas at a time. Don’t select a big project that you just won’t finish. Small areas can have a huge impact on the way a room looks and is organized.

To find details on all of these great to help clean & organize your home, head to @momhint on Instagram