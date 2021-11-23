Mom Hint Shares Holiday Beauty Tips

The holidays are just around the corner and we have you covered for everything beauty this season. Whether you are looking for gifts or stocking stuffers, lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today with some smart and fun ideas to spoil the women in your life.

A must-have for stockings

Charlotte Tilbury

Pillow Talk On The Go - $50

· Limited Edition Travel Size Pillow Talk makeup gift set – perfect as a stocking stuffer or gift for yourself

· Gift set features a travel-sized lift-effect mascara, lip liner and matte lipstick in Charlotte’s ICONIC nude-pink shade, plus NEW & EXCLUSIVE full-size Pillow Talk Colour Chameleon only available in this kit

· Colour Chameleon is an easy-to-use eyeshadow pencil to LIGHT UP YOUR EYES with a quick and easy application.

Visit: https://www.charlottetilbury.com/

Philips Sonicare

Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush - $39.99

· From the #1 dentist recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide, Philips One by Sonicare is a sleek and portable electric toothbrush featuring a new, bold design that will add a fun pop of color to your oral healthcare routine and deliver a fresher, brighter smile anywhere you go.

· One-up your manual toothbrush with Philips One by Sonicare technology including, micro-vibrations to provide a gentle yet thorough clean, SmarTimer™ which monitors users’ brushing time and automatically turns off after the dental professional-recommended duration of two minutes and QuadPacer™ providing 30-second notifications to prompt users to move to the next section of their mouth as they brush for a whole-mouth clean.

· Philips One by Sonicare was recently highlighted as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021

Available at Amazon.com, Philips.com/Sonicare

The perfect hair care set

amika

amika: Blowout Buffet Blow Dryer Brush and Styling Set - $99 ($150 value)

· Blowout Buffet Blow Dryer Brush and Styling Set contains all you need for a salon-quality look. This set features amika’s best-selling Hair Blow Dryer Brush paired with The Wizard Detangling Primer and award-winning Perk Up Dry Shampoo to keep hair looking and feeling fresh.

· amika launched a collection of NYC-inspired food-themed sets for holiday, inspired by the brand's NYC heritage. Blowout Buffet products are fit within a recyclable pizza box!

· This set is cruelty-free, vegan and are planet-friendly.

Available at www.loveamika.com and Sephora

Spoil your skin

Ousia Organics

Ousia Organics Cleansing Powder: POLISH - $140

Ousia Organics Vitamin Powder: NOURISH - $180

Ousia Organics Restoring Oil: REPLENISH - $111

Ousia Organics Mineral Mist: RESTORE - $109

· Just launched from Tammy Demos, a beauty industry veteran, who after becoming fed up with the industry created a line of topical skin nutrients.

· These products are easy to blend into an existing skincare routine or used alone, they are waterless powders - great for travelling - and are like a daily vitamin, providing the nutrients and minerals your skin craves to hydrate and heal from deep within.

· OUSIA's formulas aim to improve dullness, dryness, redness, hyperpigmentation, and blemishes by nourishing the skin’s own natural healing process.

Visit www.ousiaorganics.com/

