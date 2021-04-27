Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Mom-approved Mother’s Day gifting solutions

items.[0].videoTitle
Mom-Approved Mother's Day Gift Ideas
Posted at 10:06 AM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 10:06:33-04

When it comes to Mother’s Day, we all know buying for mom can be tricky. Today we’re joined by the mom who brings us great gift ideas for every holiday – Carly Dorogi, with some mom-approved Mother’s Day gifting solutions.

For more information visit www.hellocapitalm.com
Discount codes up to 20% off at HelloCapitalM.com

Check out the products featured in the segment below.

Newton Mattress Use code MOM35 for $35 off

Two Chicks Cocktails

The Little Book of Big Knowing

Rare Lumiere Use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20%

6. Frownies Use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off

Sponsored by Capital M Media.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com