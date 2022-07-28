Mom-Approved Back to School

Parents - you probably have the suggested supply list from your kid's school, but today we've brought in some extra help. Former teacher and our parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi, is here with some of the newest ideas that go well beyond that basic supply list to ensure a great school year for you and your kids.

Make it easy for ALL kids to get dressed...

French Toast Adaptive - FrenchToast.com/adaptive

Modernize note taking...

Rocketbook - getrocketbook.com | MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off

Support learning at home - in a fun way...

Osmo from BYJU'S - playosmo.com

Notes to Self socks - notestoself.com | MOMSDEAL10 for 10% off

Address anxiety and self-confidence for a positive start...

Notes to Self socks - notestoself.com | MOMSDEAL10 for 10% off

Calm Strips - calmstrips.com

For more information visit CarlyOnTV.com