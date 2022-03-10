Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

MLB Lockout and The Rays with Orestes Destrade

Orestes Destrade talks MLB Lockout
Posted at 9:33 AM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 09:33:22-05

Tampa Bay's own Rays Baseball Announcer, Orestes Destrade joins us to talk about the MLB Lockout, the Rays and what fans can expect

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com