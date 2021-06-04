Misuse of Handicapped Parking

Would it surprise you to know that accessible parking spaces designed specifically for people with disabilities are often misused, causing added difficulties for paralyzed veterans and others with disabilities?

A survey found that 85% of Americans with disabilities struggled to find accessible parking in their communities, and over 50% decided to turn back because they couldn’t find accessible parking.

What can be done to combat this problem?

We speak with Marco Bungert, a Paralyzed Veterans of America member to learn more.

Learn more at https://pva.org/.

