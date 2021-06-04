Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Misuse of Handicapped Parking

items.[0].videoTitle
Misuse of Handicap Parking Spots
Posted at 9:22 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 09:22:34-04

Would it surprise you to know that accessible parking spaces designed specifically for people with disabilities are often misused, causing added difficulties for paralyzed veterans and others with disabilities?

A survey found that 85% of Americans with disabilities struggled to find accessible parking in their communities, and over 50% decided to turn back because they couldn’t find accessible parking.

What can be done to combat this problem?
We speak with Marco Bungert, a Paralyzed Veterans of America member to learn more.

Learn more at https://pva.org/.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com