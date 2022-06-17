Miranda Cosgrove: Traveling Innovation Lab

Called USAA's Fort Innovate, the lab is designed to teach and excite children and families about innovation and encourage them to become the next generation of big thinkers. Through five, hands-on exhibits, visitors will explore key military innovations from the past 100 years, including night vision, virtual reality and drones,

Fort Innovate was developed by San Antonio's DoSeum Children's Museum in partnership with USAA to help mark USAA's 100th anniversary.

For Miranda, encouraging youth to explore STEM opportunities comes naturally. She hosts the Saturday morning show "Mission Unstoppable" which each week highlights female innovators on the cutting edge of science. Miranda has also been named to this year's Fortune magazine's list of 30 under 30 and also stars in this year's second season of iCarly.

In addition to the traveling lab open at Cutis Hixon Park June 24th thru June 26th, USAA's Innovation Sweepstakes is offering a chance to win a trip for four to Space Camp at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, AL, along with $50,000.