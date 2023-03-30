'Miracles on a Mountainside' Helping Hundreds of Disabled Veterans

Hundreds of disabled veterans from around the country are in Snowmass, Colorado right now for the 37th annual National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic.

Often referred to as “Miracles on a Mountainside,” this event is allowing veterans with disabilities, such as traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations, neurological disorders, visual impairments, and other profound injuries and medical concerns, to participate in activities many of them never believed possible.

The annual clinic showcases the health and rehabilitative benefits of adaptive sports, including Alpine and Nordic skiing, sled hockey, scuba diving, snowmobiling, and rock climbing. These experiences provide the catalyst to improve overall physical well-being, mental health, self-esteem, community re-entry, and readjustment.

The National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic began with 90 participants more than three decades ago. It's all made possible through a longstanding partnership between the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and DAV (Disabled American Veterans). Today, the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic is the world leader in rehabilitation.

World-class instructors help Veterans achieve their maximum potential based on their unique capabilities. Along the way, it’s introduced dozens of Veterans to future glory as Paralympic athletes.

To learn more, visit WinterSportsClinic.org.