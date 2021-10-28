Watch
Marina was born premature and lifeless with her liver, stomach, small intestines and spleen outside of her body in a sac - a rare abdominal wall defect called a giant omphalocele. Her mom knew it would be a long journey for Marina but after 10 months in the NICU, five weeks in a coma, three years on life support and 25 surgeries, the team at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital saved her life. Marina, now a teenager, is thriving as a student and cheerleader in Pinellas county. Her family is thankful for the care they received at Johns Hopkins All Children's, a local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, and often supports and promote fundraisers such as next week's Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen.

For every Blizzard® Treat sold on Miracle Treat Day at participating DQ® locations on October 28, $1 or more will be donated to help patients Johns Hopkins All Children's.

