Minimally Invasive Prostate Cancer Treatment Changing Lives

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and if you or your significant other have not scheduled a screening, now may be the time to do so.

Dr. Paul Arnold joins us to talk about a minimally invasive treatment changing patients' lives.

It's called High Intensity Focused Ultrasound, or HIFU. Prostate cancer is eradicated through the precision focusing of sound waves to a targeted spot, creating an interaction between the sound waves and the cancerous tissue resulting in extreme heat that destroys cancer cells.

HIFU has treated more than 50,000 men with prostate cancer since its initial international introduction over three decades ago in 1995. Numerous studies since have been published on HIFU, demonstrating impressive disease-free rates and negative biopsy rates among men with low to moderate disease levels.

The most recent HIFU study shows overall metastasis-free survival five years following the procedure is 97 percent. Because every patient is different and there are many important factors to be taken into consideration to determine if a patient is a good candidate for HIFU treatment, a consultation with a HIFU surgeon should be scheduled to determine if patients can qualify for the procedure.

