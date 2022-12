One of the most recognized and sought-after saxophonists, two-time GRAMMY® nominee Mindi Abair is returning to Clearwater!

It's all part of her cross-country "I Can't Wait For Christmas Tour." It's a fun-filled holiday concert featuring some of the greatest jazz musicians.

She will be at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit RuthEckerdHall.com.