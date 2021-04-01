Menu

Mindi Abair At The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Mindi Abair Performing in Tampa
Posted at 9:28 AM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 09:28:44-04

Mindi Abair with special guest Bernie Williams on Saturday, April 3 at 8 pm - at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in downtown Clearwater. This will be a socially distanced concert! For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.

