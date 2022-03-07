Million Dollar Wheels on Discovery+

What do Jeff Bezos, multiple celebrities, and the most baller orthodontist in Beverly Hills have in common? They’re all DM’ing RD Whittington of @wiresonly – connector between the ultra-rich and the insane toys they spend their millions on. Welcome to a behind the scenes look into the life of the world's most successful celebrity car dealer...and all those trying to steal his throne. The story of American Dreams come to life is on full display in the upcoming new series, MILLION DOLLAR WHEELS.

MILLION DOLLAR WHEELS follows a diverse group of the top luxury and supercar dealers in the world. They are purveyors of the most exclusive vehicles in existence to an elite clientele composed of major celebrities in music, television and film, entrepreneurs in tech, next level hypercar enthusiasts, and the insanely wealthy. These dealers are the top tier of this industry, and no one else is as connected, savvy, or strategic. They don’t just sell cars; they sell a lifestyle right along with their own personas as the gatekeepers to exclusivity. But it’s their personalities, motivations, struggles, and life dramas that make them truly unique. They are tastemakers to the wealthy who themselves are breaking molds, shattering glass ceilings, and building multimillion-dollar businesses. Through the lens of these market leaders, audiences get an exclusive look into the world of high-end car sales and everything it takes to meet the expectations of their clients. Characters within their own right, these rare cars are the hottest ticket amongst high society, and the battle is on for which owner holds the keys.

Featuring appearances by the buzziest names in Hollywood including Jamie Foxx, Kim Kardashian, singer-songwriter J. Balvin, Spider-Man star Tom Holland, and the rarest Rolls Royces, Ferraris, McLarens and Maybachs in the world, MILLION DOLLAR WHEELS invites you to experience the lifestyles of the rich and famous.

RD Whittington worked his way up from the bottom to become CEO & Founder of @wiresonly and one of the most successful luxury car dealers in the country. With over a million followers on Instagram, he has built an insane following and is the go to car guy for A-list clients including Jamie Foxx, Kim Kardashian, Lil Pump, and Marshmello.

