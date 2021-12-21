Watch
Million Dollar Quartet Christmas at the Straz Center

Million Dollar Quartet at the Straz
Posted at 9:38 AM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 09:38:39-05

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas at the Straz Center. Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. in Ferguson Hall Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley come together again to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Sun Records, now donned with a Christmas tree, garland and mistletoe, rings with the sounds of the season and the chart-toppers that made these four famous. Follow along with the gang’s usual antics as we journey through a story of Christmas past, present and future. It's a jam-packed evening of holidays hits and classic characters you won't want to miss!

Tickets may be purchased online at www.strazcenter.org, in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office or by calling 813.229.STAR (7827) or 800.955.1045 outside Tampa Bay.

