Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Military Makeover with Montel Williams

items.[0].videoTitle
Military Makeover
Posted at 9:56 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 09:56:24-05

Our military servicemen and women boast a proud history and a devoted dedication to serve. They are sworn to uphold the Constitution that guarantees our freedom, making the ultimate sacrifice when we need them most. But what about those who serve? Who serves them when they need our help?

Military Makeover with Montel offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. Talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, a veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, leads the Makeover team’s mission. This special series enlists conscientious designers, contractors, landscapers and other home improvement professionals to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com