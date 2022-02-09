Military Makeover with Montel Williams

Our military servicemen and women boast a proud history and a devoted dedication to serve. They are sworn to uphold the Constitution that guarantees our freedom, making the ultimate sacrifice when we need them most. But what about those who serve? Who serves them when they need our help?

Military Makeover with Montel offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. Talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, a veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, leads the Makeover team’s mission. This special series enlists conscientious designers, contractors, landscapers and other home improvement professionals to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country.