'Military Makeover with Montel' to Renovate Local Veteran's Home

"Military Makeover with Montel" offers hope and a helping hand to members of our military and their loved ones. Each season, they say "thank you" by giving the home of a former military member a makeover.

This is their 34th season and this time, they'll be renovating the home of U.S. Army veteran Matthew Mitchell from St. Pete.

The big reveal will be on Saturday, March 18 at 1 p.m. The Mitchell family will be brought home to a driveway full of friends, family, and veterans. Art Edmonds meets them at the car and walks them up the driveway, to cheers and well wishes. Art guides them to the front door where Montel Williams is waiting to bring them into their renovated home. While in the home, they speak with designer, Jennifer Bertrand, who discusses some of the design changes she has made.

Montel always says "Don't just say thank you for your service, show your thanks for their service."

Volunteers and contractors can go to MilitaryMakeover.tv/BeOnTheShow to sign up and help us help our veterans.