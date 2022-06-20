Watch
Michelin Recommended Restaurants in Tampa Bay

We sample some delicious food in the kitchen.
Posted at 11:47 AM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 11:47:46-04

The inaugural edition of the MICHELIN Guide Florida has been revealed! After years of carefully reviewing restaurants in Tampa, Miami and Orlando, the MICHELIN Guide’s top-secret inspectors have revealed that Tampa Bay received three Bib Gourmands and 16 restaurant Digital Story Copy recommendations. With MICHELIN Guide’s spotlight on Tampa Bay, the MICHELIN Guide will continue to visit and thoroughly review Tampa Bay’s talented chefs and restaurants. https://guide.michelin.com/us/en/florida/tampa/ restaurants

