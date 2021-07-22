Michael David Winery's Grape Microbiota Experiment Returns To Earth

Michael David Winery is excited to announce their fermentation experiment, Grape Microbiota, returned to Earth on July 17th. Partnering with Common Sense Solutions (CSS) and sent to the International Space Station on the Northrop Grumman CRS-15 mission payload in February, this experiment investigated the microbial ecology and dynamics of grape juice fermentation in the absence of gravity. Michael David Winery is the first winery in history to conduct wine fermentation on the International Space Station.

We talk to Jeff Farthing who explains how the experiment contained four 70 ml grape juice samples naturally fermenting in the ambient International Space Station environment. Throughout the project, the ISS crew removed samples with syringes and put into a freezer. Identical samples remained on Earth in an environmental control chamber that mimicked the ISS ambient temperature, following the same schedule as the ISS experiment.

