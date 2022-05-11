Michael Bublé Is Coming to Tampa!

Michael Bublé wants to take you Higher! In support of his new album, the Grammy winning, multi-platinum superstar entertainer will be back on the road with his brand new “Higher” tour beginning August 8th in Duluth, Georgia. Tickets for the 27- city US tour, will go on sale Friday, May 6th at 10:00 local time. With unstoppable talent, energy and a voice that is equally at home singing standards, pop tunes, swing, jazz, R&B and comedy, it’s no wonder that when Michael Bublé gets to town, the party begins. You don’t want to miss it!

Bublé's just released new studio album HIGHER is his 9th Top 10 on Billboard’s Album Sales Chart. Produced by Greg Wells and Bob Rock along with Alan Chang, Jason ‘Spicy G’ Goldman and Sir Paul McCartney, HIGHER is Bublé’s first studio album in three years and follows his hugely successful sold out two-year global “An Evening With Michael Bublé Tour” as well as the 10th year of the massive success of his classic holiday album, Christmas.

Bublé’s first single from HIGHER, “I’ll Never Not Love You” finds the multi-Grammy, multi-Juno and multi-platinum selling global superstar entertainer at the peak of his vocal and creative powers. Other standouts on the new album include a magical duet with Willie Nelson of his song "Crazy," a Bublé heartfelt version of the Sir Paul McCartney penned song "My Valentine" (produced by McCartney), the Bob Dylan classic “Make You Feel My Love,” and three Bublé penned originals including the lead single “I’ll Never Not Love You.” and the recently released title track, “Higher” which features a high energy accompanying video directed and choreographed by Derek Hough (“Dancing with the Stars”). Additional highlights include Bublé’s take on the Sam Cooke’s classic “Bring It On Home To Me,” “You’re The First, The Last, My Everything,” and the joyous “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square.” The album closes with a dramatic and breathtaking version of “Smile” accompanied by a gospel choir.

Michael Bublé started singing at age four in his family’s home in Burnaby, Canada and hasn’t stopped since that time. His self-titled debut album on Reprise Records was released in 2005. A series of multi-platinum, No. 1 albums followed including Call Me Irresponsible, Crazy Love, To Be Loved and Christmas. His 2018 album Love debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200. He has sold over 75 million albums during the course of his extraordinary career and has enjoyed enormous success as one of the most exciting global touring artists out there with sold out shows in over 30 countries.

For more information, go to michaelbuble.com/tour