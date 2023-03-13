Mi Pizza Piu - Family Business from Venezuela - Opens New Concept in Wimauma

Mi Pizza Piu has been a family business from Barquisimeto, Venezuela for more than 25 years. They recently opened a new concept as a food trailer and moved to Wimauma!

They offer handmade, fresh dough and tomato sauce using a secret recipe. It takes them about 6-8 hours to make their sauce using natural, local tomatoes and unique spices.

Mi Pizza Piu's favorite pizzas are Capricciosa & White Cream. Capricciosa is made with mushroom, black olive, green pepper, sweet corn, onions, tomato slices, pepperoni, bacon & anchovies. White Cream is made with sauce and four different types of cheese.

Mi Pizza Piu is located at 707 West Lake Drive in Wimauma. You can also find them at events in the South Tampa area. For more information, follow them on Instagram.