We talk with Katie Blakeley Vice President and Head of Pet Insurance for MetLife, about Pet insurance.

She explains what sort of financial burdens working pet parents will face as they plan for a possible return to in-person work, the health concerns pets could face once their working pet parents head back to the office and resources for pet parents who want to help ease their transition back to in-person work.

Visit Metlife.com/insurance/pet-insurance for more information.