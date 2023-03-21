Meet Two Directors Being Featured at This Year's Gasparilla International Film Festival

The Gasparilla International Film Festival returns this week, running from March 23-26. We're talking with two directors who will be featured at this year's festival.

Andrew Kiaroscuro is the director of "115 Grains" and he's local! His film will make its world premiere at the Gasparilla International Film Festival.

"115 Grains" is based on true events. It follows a broken police officer who is forced to seek counsel from an unorthodox therapist who solves his inner turmoil through an experimental hypnosis, sending him back in time to face his past.

You can watch "115 Grains" on Saturday, March 25 at 12:45pm at AMC Westshore 13. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

Kim Caicedo is the director of "The Pines." It follows two friends on a desolate week-long canoe trip who find themselves fighting for survival after waking up to find their canoe has been mysteriously damaged.

You can watch "The Pines" on Friday, March 24 at 4:00pm at AMC Westshore 2. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

Nearly 75 independent movies are being screened throughout the Gasparilla International Film Festival from March 23-26.

For more information, visit GasparillaFilmFestival.com.