Meet the World’s Best Whitefish

We talk about an amazing dish you can make with fish.
Posted at 1:33 PM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 13:33:44-04

Meet the World’s Best Whitefish: Wild Alaska Pollock  [alaskapollock.org]

Direct from the remote, pristine waters of Alaska, Wild Alaska Pollock is one of the most nutritious and climate-friendly wild-caught whitefish in the world. This tender, flakey fish is remarkably versatile, quick and easy to prepare, and comes from the largest certified-sustainable fishery on the Earth. And when it comes to nutrition, Wild Alaska Pollock is a true superfish: it’s low-fat, protein-rich, heart-healthy, high in vitamin B-12 and loaded with Omega-3 fatty acids.

Chef, cookbook author and TV personality Antonia Lofaso tells us why Wild Alaska Pollock is her go-to protein that is both good for you and good for the planet. Plus, you won’t want to miss her new Wild Alaska Pollock Milanese recipe just in time for summer!

You can find Wild Alaska Pollock in the frozen section of your local supermarket. Watch for the full recipe and get cooking this summer!

