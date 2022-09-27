Meet the Florida Orchestra's New Assistant Conductor

We're meeting The Florida Orchestra's new Assistant Conductor Chelsea Gallo, who has conducted and studied all over the world. That includes in Vienna and Prague, as well as the Louisiana Philharmonic, Detroit Symphony, and Dallas Opera.

She loves music, science, sports, and the teamwork they inspire. She has worked with organizations such as NASA and Lockheed Martin. She was recently invited on behalf of the nuclear engineering department at the University of Michigan to partner on a project drawing parallels between running a nuclear reactor and leading a symphony orchestra. She has a passion for baseball and played professional fastpitch for the Vienna Wanderers.

She is excited to be here with The Florida Orchestra and Music Director Michael Francis.

What she loves about the orchestra is its commitment to performing a variety of music -- living composers, composers of color, women, and all ethnicities, film music, popular, and classical. There's really something for everyone.

She is excited to get the season started, even when she is not conducting. Especially the upcoming 55th season celebration with Itzhak Perlman on Oct. 1, and the epic Carmina Burana on Oct. 7-9 in Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater. Personally, she is thrilled about conducting our free Pops in the Park concerts, our upcoming Halloween-themed Family Concert, and concerts in our Morning Coffee Concert series, starting with Arabian Fantasy.

You can find the Florida Orchestra's full schedule at FloridaOrchestra.org.