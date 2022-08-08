Watch Now
Medical Mondays: Protecting Your Skin from the Sun

A board-certified dermatologist from AdventHealth joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to talk about some reminders and tips on staying safe in the sun.
Florida's nickname "The Sunshine State" was adopted for its great abundance of sun. Our weather has attracted many people, whether it's to vacation or relocate.

But, the sun we all enjoy can also cause some serious health conditions - skin cancer, the most common type of cancer in the United States. The ultraviolet radiation from the sun affects every one of us and living in Florida can create much concern around the topic.

Dr. Thomas Graham, a board-certified dermatologist from AdventHealth share important information and some tips on staying safe year-round.

If you have any health concerns or want to schedule an annual checkup, visit YourCareYourNetwork.com.

