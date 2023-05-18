McDonald's Hosting 'Coffee with a Cop' Events

McDonald’s locations across Central Florida are hosting “Coffee with a Cop” events in partnership with local law enforcement officers.
This event brings law enforcement and the community members they serve together – over coffee – to discuss community issues, learn more about each other and build relationships in an informal, neutral environment.
All "Coffee with a Cop" attendees will receive a free small Hot or Iced McCafe® coffee, courtesy of McDonald’s.
Upcoming Events:
- Hudson – Pasco Sheriff’s Office - 9441 State Road 52 on Thursday, May 18 from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.
- Sarasota – Sarasota Police Department - 787 Washington Blvd on Thursday, May 18 from 8:00 – 9:30 a.m.
- Wesley Chapel – Pasco Sheriff’s Office - 1733 Bruce B. Downs Blvd (Wiregrass) on Thursday, May 18 from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.
- Venice – Venice Police Department - 480 Venice Bypass on Wednesday, May 31 from 8:00 – 10:00 a.m.