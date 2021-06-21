Meet John Lerro, the ship’s pilot whose life turned upside down when the hulking freighter he was steering through Tampa Bay struck the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, sending 35 motorists plunging to their deaths 150 feet below. Michael Horn is John Lerro in MAYDAY: CAPTAIN LERRO AND THE SKYWAY BRIDGE, a world premiere directed by Roxanne Fay and written by Bill DeYoung, June 25 and 26 at thestudio@620 in St. Petersburg.

