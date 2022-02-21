This one-man play is based on Bill DeYoung's book, "Skyway: The True Story of Tampa Bay's Signature Bridge and the Man Who Brought It Down" Most people don't realize that Lerro was not at fault, or the tragic spiral of his life after the accident. Talking Point #2: The show premiered last year at Studio@620, we sold out all three nights, and there were 3 standing ovations. So many people couldn't get tickets, we knew one day we'd do the show again for a longer run. Talking Point #3: This re-mount is taking place in St. Petersburg's newest theater, Studio Grand Central. It's an intimate theatre that's already making a big name for itself.

"MayDay: Capt Lerro and the Skyway Bridge" is performing Thursdays thru Sundays until the 27th at Studio Grand Central, on 1st Ave S and 23rd St in St. Pete. Sundays are 3pm Matinees, Thursdays are at 7:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays are at 8pm. Tickets are $35 at studiograndcentral.com or at the door.

