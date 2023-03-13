Maximize Your Budget with CVS' Semi-Annual Epic Beauty Event

Watch Now
We're getting all of the tips and tools to save big while splurging on beauty, just in time for CVS' semi-annual Epic Beauty Event.
Posted at 8:37 AM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 08:38:15-04

The state of the economy and stretching our budgets are top of mind for many of us. We are finding creative ways to save big without sacrificing quality or trends.

Lucky for us, CVS Pharmacy, one of the country's largest and most trusted beauty retailers, has brought together experts in both beauty and finance to give us all the tips and tools to save big while splurging on beauty, just in time for their semi-annual Epic Beauty Event.

The Epic Beauty Event is on now through April 8. For more information, visit CVS.com/EpicBeauty.

