Margo Burr Gives Mother's Day Gift Recommendations

Margo Burr Shopping Tips For Mother's Day
Posted at 10:42 AM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 10:43:21-04

Items mentioned:

True Serenity Tea Sample Box, $15.99

Agogie Resistance Pants, $129

Empowerment Candles, $40

Confidence and Blending Brush Set, $40

Seal Shoe Covers

MangShea, $45

