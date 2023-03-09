Watch Now
March Essentials, From Getaway Ideas, to Hair-Care, to Great Snacks!

Spring is fast approaching! Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares how she's getting ready for a new season, from getaway ideas, to hair-care, and great snacks during basketball games.
Posted at 10:00 AM, Mar 09, 2023
This spring, people everywhere are planning trips to escape on big trips and vacations, which can often be costly. That’s why RetailMeNot is hosting its Spring Savecation savings event to help shoppers save money on their upcoming vacations with up to 60% off on amazing Spring Break travel deals from March 10-14, on hotels, flights, fashion, accessories, car rentals, and more.

Are you ready to watch some college basketball this month? Make sure your freezer is stocked up with these delicious Loaded Cauliflower Bites and Cauliflower Wings from Birds Eye.

Garnier’s Nutrisse Ultra Crème comes with a fruit ampoule and after-color conditioner formula infused with 5 fruit oils: olive, avocado, shea, argan, and coconut oil, to deeply nourish hair.

