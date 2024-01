Marc Broussard's 20th Anniversary 'Carencro' tour is coming to the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in Clearwater TONIGHT, January 23!

He will be playing his debut album Carencro front to back and also sprinkle in some of his fan-favorite covers songs from his S.O.S. series along the way.

Marc Broussard is an artist with a unique gift of channeling the spirits of classic R&B, rock, and soul into contemporary terms.

For more information or to purchase tickets to tonight's show, visit RuthEckerdHall.com.