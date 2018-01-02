Maney/Gordon

Jack Gordon is a highly skilled trial attorney who has been profiled among the TopLawyers© in the Bay Area by Tampa Bay Magazine and has twice been selected a Leading Attorney of the Southeastern United States in Forbes magazine. He has been selected among Florida’s Legal Elite and recognized among the Top 100 SuperLawyers® in the state of Florida, and one of the Top 50 SuperLawyers® of Tampa Bay. He maintains 4 National and State Board certifications in Trial Law and Medical Malpractice.

