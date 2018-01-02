Maney/Gordon

1:49 PM, Dec 1, 2017
2 hours ago

We discuss the dangers of texting and driving.

We talk about what makes Maney/Gordon the best trial lawyers in tampa.

Jack Gordon is a highly skilled trial attorney who has been profiled among the TopLawyers© in the Bay Area by Tampa Bay Magazine and has twice been selected a Leading Attorney of the Southeastern United States in Forbes magazine. He has been selected among Florida’s Legal Elite and recognized among the Top 100 SuperLawyers® in the state of Florida, and one of the Top 50 SuperLawyers® of Tampa Bay.  He maintains 4 National and State Board certifications in Trial Law and Medical Malpractice.

FightNegligence.com
866-344-LAWS

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top