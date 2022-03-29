Watch
Maney|Gordon Trial Lawyers Fighting Negligence

Maney Gordon Trial Lawyers
Posted at 9:43 AM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 09:43:08-04

Maney | Gordon Trial Lawyers is a law firm that specializes in medical malpractice, and serious injury cases. This includes nursing home injuries and wrongful death cases, and motor vehicle accidents. The firm has a team of 11 TRIAL lawyers with significant experience GOING TO COURT and actually TRYING cases. State and federal including SUPREME COURT of the U.S.!!!!!!

When consumers are considering who to represent them, the important factors are Experience, Resources, and Credentials. BOARD CERTIFICATION, US NEWS & WORLD REPORT recognition.

www.FightNegligence.com 1-866-344-LAWS Jack@ManeyGordon.com

