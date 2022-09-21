Watch Now
Mandola's Italian Kitchen Opens New Location in Oldsmar

It all started in 1975 - and now - Mandola's Italian Kitchen is opening a new location in Oldsmar. Chef and founder Damian Mandola joins us to share the details and show off a dish you'll find there!
Posted at 10:08 AM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 10:08:11-04

Guests can enjoy homemade dishes, like fresh pasta, sauces, mozzarella, pizza, and much more. Everything is fresh and made in-house, including desserts like gelato, cannoli, cakes, cookies, and more.

The restaurant also features an Italian marketplace where you can purchase items such as various kinds of pasta, sauces, imported chocolates, specialty oils and vinegars, and interesting Italian wines.

Throughout the month of September, Mandola's Italian Kitchen is supporting the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF). They're selling special sugar cookies with a signature gold ribbon - only available at their Riverview and Carrollwood locations. All proceeds from each cookie sold will go to NPCF.

For more information, head to Mandolas.com.

