The female rescued red tide manatee is the twenty-third patient treated this year at the Zoo’s David A. Straz, Jr Critical Care Center, one of only four facilities of its kind that specializes in the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of sick, injured, and orphaned manatees.

If you see a manatee that looks like it's in trouble call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) at 1-888- 404-3922.

For more information visit: www.zootampa.org.