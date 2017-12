The New Year is a time for many Americans to get a wakeup call about their finances. According to a new study, the number of people planning to ring in the new year with a financial resolution has actuall fallen from last year. 27 percent of people are making a financial resolution as opposed to 36 percent from last year.



We chat with Kelly Lannan from Fidelity Investments to find out why and to find out what the top 3 financial resolutions are.



For more information go to www.fidelity.com/resolutions