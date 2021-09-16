Making the Team with the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders

CMT’s longest-running series Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team returns for its 16th season on Friday, September 17, as 52 hopefuls begin training and competing for a highly-coveted spot on the most iconic professional cheerleading team in America. After last year’s unprecedented virtual audition process the rookies and vets are back with new hope and new determination.

With more auditions and contestants than ever before, the competition is stiff and the pressure remains at an all-time high. In each episode, candidates must work to perfect new technically challenging routines to impress longtime coaches Kelli Finglass (Director of Cheerleading) and Judy Trammell (DCC Head Choreographer) to earn an esteemed spot on the field.

As Director of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Kelli Finglass is an internationally recognized leader and trendsetter of the NFL. From the Philippines to the Persian Gulf, this enthusiastic Texan has been representing the Dallas Cowboys since 1984.

For more info, visit: http://www.cmt.com/shows/dallas-cowboys-cheerleaders-making-the-team